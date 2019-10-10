Police investigating possible animal cruelty case after video surfaces on social media

Breaking News
A still from a video posted to social media of a man hitting a dog with a pipe. (Courtesy of Odie’s Place Animal Rescue)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in New Bedford are investigating a potential case of animal cruelty after a video began circulating on social media of what appears to be a man beating a dog with a pipe.

The video, posted to Facebook by Odie’s Place Animal Rescue, shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt repeatedly hitting a dog with a pipe in a backyard.

Police said New Bedford Animal Control took one adult dog and three puppies from the home. While the dogs do not appear injured, police said they will be further examined by a veterinarian as a precaution.

The New Bedford Police Department responded to an address in the City's West End after reports of cruelty to a dog. …

Posted by City of New Bedford Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The case remains under investigation. It’s unclear if the man in the video will face any charges at this time.

Police refused to provide Eyewitness News with the address where the incident allegedly took place at this time.

