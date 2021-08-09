Police: 1 killed in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Bedford Monday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The incident took place at the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road around 2:45 p.m.

New Bedford Lieutenant Scott Carola told 12 News officers were already responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the north-end sector of the city when the department began receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, Carola said the responding officers found the victim and began performing life-saving measures on him.

The victim, identified by the DA’s office as Naurik Michel-Brown, 23, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and it’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.