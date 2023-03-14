NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Dunbar and Dartmouth streets.

Derek Pires, 29, of Fall River, was found suffering from gunshot wounds sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked black Dodge Charger. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Pires was the only person in the vehicle, the DA’s office said.

No word on any suspects at this time or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 991-6300 or by using the New Bedford Police Anonymous Tip Line at (508) 961-4584.