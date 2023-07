NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a New Bedford detective was shot Monday night, 12 News has learned.

New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola said the detective was shot near Primo’s Pizza at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets.

#BREAKING: A New Bedford police detective was shot in the area of the Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45pm, police confirm



He is currently at the hospital and his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.@MassStatePolice and K9s here assisting. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/i3xC3vsXqk — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 18, 2023

The detective was rushed to the hospital with an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening, according to Carola.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.