Police investigating apparent shooting near Fall River park

SE Mass

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police have blocked off a Fall River neighborhood with crime scene tape and are investigating an apparent shooting, Eyewitness News has learned.

A large portion of Mulberry Street is closed and the investigation appears to be centered around two cars on Bradford Avenue, across from Kennedy Park.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene saw that both cars appeared to be damaged. Officers were also seen peering into some parked cars nearby with flashlights.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

