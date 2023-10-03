MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into an incident that unfolded at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday evening.

Officers rushed to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Reservoir Street upon receiving a call from a woman who claimed her son was “under the influence and armed,” according to police.

Around 8:45pm, the scene began to clear here in Mansfield. The situation at the Fairfield Inn has ended peacefully, after an armed subject threatened to harm himself and police officers. He later agreed to accept help. Multiple armed vehicles were used here tonight to assist. pic.twitter.com/WJU0jdMLmL — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) October 4, 2023

Police said the hotel was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and crisis negotiators were called in to assist.

The crisis negotiators spent four hours “engaging in meaningful dialogue” with the man, who police said eventually agreed to accept help and was peacefully brought to a nearby hospital.

The man has not been identified and it’s unclear whether he will be facing any charges.