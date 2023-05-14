FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are actively investigating a homicide that happened in Fall River late Saturday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said police responded to the area of County St. in Fall River around 10:45 Saturday night after getting multiple calls from people who said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived they found a man, 23-year-old Diamonte Odom, laying on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Odom was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The DA’s office said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is “extremely active.”