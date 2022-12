FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Fairhaven.

The suspect reportedly broke into a number of cars and stole one of them the weekend before Christmas, according to police.

The car breaks happened near Linden Avenue, Hemlock Street and Birchfield Street.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.