Wareham man, 23, killed in Raynham crash

SE Mass

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Raynham are investigating an overnight crash that claimed a Wareham man’s life.

Police and fire crews were called to South Street East near Williams Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a Ford F-350 pickup truck had rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man from Wareham, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton and later pronounced deceased. He was the only person in the truck and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

