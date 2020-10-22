Police investigating death of 14-year-old boy in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people are due in Fall River District Court on Thursday following the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

John Michael Almond, 33, and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Marie Coleman, 26, were taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with caretaker neglect of a disabled person and possession of a Class A drug.

Coleman was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer and the obstruction of justice portion of the state’s witness intimidation statute, the DA’s office said.

Police responding to Green Street around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday found Coleman performing CPR on the boy, later identified as David Almond.

David, who suffered from an intellectual disability, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The DA’s office says Coleman allegedly attempted to destroy a cell phone in front of the officers and then assaulted one who attempted to stop her from destroying the device.

Investigators found evidence of narcotics abuse by Almond and Coleman in the home. They also determined that David’s twin brother, who is also intellectually disabled, was a victim of neglect.

David’s twin brother and a third child who was also living in the home are now in DCF custody, according to the DA’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday or Friday, the DA’s office added. They will provide an update if new information is revealed.

The investigation remains “extremely active.”