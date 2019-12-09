Police investigating deadly crash on Rt. 138 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are still trying to determine what caused a deadly crash on Broadway (Route 138) in Raynham Saturday night.

Police say a woman was trapped in her car when first responders arrived to the scene around 7:30 p.m. She was transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton where she was later pronounced dead.

A male victim in the same vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Stephen McDonald lives nearby and heard the crash. “Smash, I mean it was just a really loud bang. One pickup going northbound was upside down, it might have collided with a small car,” he said.

The crash closed Route 138 for several hours in the area of Slap Shotz Gastropub. Owner Jeff Sinkiewicz was working at the time and said he had to close early. “And all I saw was a truck on its roof, I don’t know, road shut down so we shut down a couple hours earlier than usual. You didn’t have a choice, it is what it is. It’s always devastating, especially right before Christmas, I mean it’s even worse.”

The crash is under investigation by Raynham Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

“This road is very dangerous, it’s in dire need of repair, the speed is way too fast, people don’t obey the speed limit. She didn’t deserve her fate, I mean you know, she was probably just driving down the street,” McDonald said.