9-year-old girl killed in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl died in a three car crash in Westport early Sunday morning.

Crew were called to Route 6 near the on ramp to Route 88 just after 2 a.m. for a report of an accident that involved several children and multiple vehicles.

Westport, Dartmouth and Fall River Fire Departments responded and transported a total of seven people to Charlton, St. Anne’s, St. Luke’s and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

A 9-year-old girl later died as a result of the injuries from the accident.

The crash is under investigation by the Westport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned the Bristol County District Attorney Office and Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Unit.

