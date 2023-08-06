FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police say they are investigating a two-car crash that happened in the area of Maple St. and Robeson St. Sunday night.

Video shared with 12 News shows a mini-van with significant damage to the passenger side door.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

It is currently unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.