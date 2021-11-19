Police: Man shot in parking lot of Attleboro grocery store

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officers are searching for the person who shot and injured a man in Attleboro Friday night, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

The incident occurred in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Washington Street just after 10 p.m.

Heagney said the suspect ran up to the man in the parking lot and fired several shots at him before running off towards the nearby UNO Pizzeria & Grill.

#UPDATE: Chief tells me just before 10pm a man ran up to another man at the Stop & Shop parking lot and fired shots as he was attempting to get into his car



The victim drove to the IHOP down the street where he parked and called for help, according to Heagney.

Heagney said the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are actively searching the area for the suspect, though Heagney said he does not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time because the two men know each other.