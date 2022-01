NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in New Bedford Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Belleville Avenue and Nash Road around 6:30 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being as the investigation continues.

The the victim’s condition is unknown at this time, though police described the incident as a “serious accident.”