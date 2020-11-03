Police investigating after Taunton man killed in drive-by shooting

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Taunton Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Street just before 4 p.m. and found the victim, identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office as Jean Carlos Lopez, 30, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lopez, a resident of the Myrtle Street home, was transported to Morton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DA’s office, Massachusetts State Police and the Taunton Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Taunton Police Department at (508) 824-7522.

