FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating robberies that happened at four Fall River businesses over the last several days.

The first robbery was reported Sunday afternoon at the Star Market on Bank Street, according to police. The store clerk told officers a man walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the register. Once the clerk handed him the money, the man ran of the store.

The second robbery happened two hours later at the Walgreens on South Main Street, where police said a man handed the cashier a note demanding cash. The man then left the store and took off on a bicycle which police learned he had stolen from the pharmacy.

The third robbery took place Monday at the Citizens Bank on Rodman Street. Police said a bank teller told officers a man wearing a face covering approached her window and demanded money. The suspect then left the bank and took off running.

The last robbery happened early Tuesday morning at the Seasons Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard. The store clerk said a man entered the store and demanded cash from the register. Police said the man left the store after the clerk handed him the money.

It’s unclear whether investigators believe any of the incidents are connected, though detectives don’t believe the first two robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Anyone who has any information regarding the robberies is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).