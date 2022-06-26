DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating an alleged robbery of a delivery driver.

According to a release, police were called to Walsh Street around 9:45 p.m. to speak with a delivery driver who said he had been robbed by several men while attempting to make a delivery.

The driver told police that he was approached by several masked men who demanded his money.

The victim said he immediately took off from the area on foot, leaving his vehicle and belongings behind.

Once he got back to the restaurant, police were notified and he went back to Walsh Street to meet with officers.

When they got to the scene, officers found out the suspects took off with the man’s vehicle, a white 2013 Honda CRV.

According to the release, the suspects are being described as “dark skinned, wearing hoods.”

The incident is still under investigation by the Dartmouth police.

No one was injured during the incident.