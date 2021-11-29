Police investigate ‘problematic area’ in New Bedford; 7 arrested on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested seven people last week on various charges after receiving numerous complaints about suspected drug activity in the New Bedford Bar District.

Detectives began surveying County Street, which police described as a “problematic area,” last Tuesday after neighbors and businesses reported illegal activity.

Police arrested seven New Bedford residents on a variety of charges.

Ailton Pena, 28, and Jaylen Clint Fernandes, 25, were charged with distribution of “crack” cocaine subsequent to a previous conviction and conspiracy.

Jose Lux, 34, Aurelio Velazquez, 56, and Carlos Tavares, 38, were charged with possession of “crack” cocaine and conspiracy.

Carlos Quintana-Espinosa, 56, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute subsequent to a previous conviction and conspiracy.

Lastly, Samuel Santana, 25, was charged with operating under a suspended license and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Any residents or business owners who have concerns about suspicious activity are urged to contact the New Bedford Police Department by calling (508) 991-6300 ext. 1 or submitting a report online.