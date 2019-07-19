Police investigate overnight Dighton crash

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Dighton police are investigating a single-car crash Friday morning.

Police responded to Somerset Avenue around 2 a.m. after a report of a car crashing and catching fire.

When police arrived on scene, they said the driver, a 40-year-old Assonet, Mass. man, was up to his waist in a swamp trying to escape the car fire.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital in Taunton with unknown injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, however, police say speed is believed to be a factor.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.