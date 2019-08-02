Police investigate fire at Dighton auto auction

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dighton are investigating a fire at a auto auction early Friday morning.

Dighton detectives responded to Manheim New England on Williams Street around midnight.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Dighton police told Eyewitness News five cars were involved in the fire and they were not “brand new cars” and can short circuit.

Owners of the auction were notified of the incident.

At this time, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Firefighters were previously called to the same business in April of 2019, and October of 2016.

