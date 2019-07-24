Police in Fall River investigate rollover crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are investigating a rollover crash Tuesday night that sent three people to area hospitals.

Police responded to Almond Street around 11:30 p.m. where a car was on its side flipped over.

Fall River police confirmed to Eyewitness News there were three people in the vehicle at the time. All three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities closed down Williams Street nearby.

According to fire officials, the female driver hit two vehicles which caused the rollover crash.

The rollover remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you new information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.