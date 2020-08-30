Police identify man killed in Raynham motorcycle crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Raynham on Friday.

Police said, Mariusz Laszcak, 53, of Wilton, Conn., was traveling eastbound on Route 44 when he struck a tractor-trailer while merging onto Route 24 southbound.

First responders performed life-saving efforts at the scene of the crash, but police said the motorcyclist ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer truck, a 32-year-old man from Baltimore, Md., was not injured.

Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours as crews cleared the scene and reconstructed the crash.