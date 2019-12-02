Police ID victim of deadly Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Raynham police on Monday released the identity of a Wareham man killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Spencer Rogers, 23, died at Morton Hospital following the crash on South Street East at Williams Avenue, according to police.

Police said they responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find Rogers’ pickup truck had rolled over and he was ejected as a result. Rogers was the only person inside the truck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

