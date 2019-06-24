Police ID victim in fatal Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Westport have identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened when a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in Westport over the weekend.

Police identified the victim as Cornelis Blom, 67, of Somerset.

Officials say the motorcycle driven by Blom, was traveling West on American Legion Highway around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, when a pickup truck turned into the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle came to rest off the roadway near the wooded shoulder of the road.

Police said first responders performed CPR on Blom, but were unsuccessful. They said the driver of the pickup – a Westport man – was not injured.

Officials say the Massachusetts State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.