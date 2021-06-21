Police ID toddler who drowned in family swimming pool

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of the 18-month-old boy who drowned in his family’s aboveground swimming pool over the weekend.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the death of Angelo Nicoloro on Saturday was a tragic accident.

He tells The Sun Chronicle the pool installed two weeks ago was equipped with a retractable ladder.

Family members were performing CPR when police responded to a 911 call from the home at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The chief says there was a large gathering at the home at the time.