Police ID toddler who drowned in family swimming pool

SE Mass

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of the 18-month-old boy who drowned in his family’s aboveground swimming pool over the weekend.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the death of Angelo Nicoloro on Saturday was a tragic accident.

He tells The Sun Chronicle the pool installed two weeks ago was equipped with a retractable ladder.

Family members were performing CPR when police responded to a 911 call from the home at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The chief says there was a large gathering at the home at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

