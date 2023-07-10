NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a serious car crash that killed a Taunton woman in Norfolk last week.

Norfolk Police Chief Timothy Heinz identified the woman Monday afternoon as 54-year-old Pamela Stone.

Heinz said first responders rushed to the intersection of Needham and Main streets on Friday for reports of a serious crash.

The first responders arrived to find that Stone had crashed her sedan into a tree, according to Heinz.

Stone, who was the only person inside the car at the time, was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the Norfolk Police Department, we would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Pamela Stone,” Heinz said in a statement. “We wish them comfort in their time of mourning.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.