SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Swansea police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with the theft of a diamond necklace from a jewelry store last fall.

Travis Almonte, 24, of Lakeland, Florida, and Julien Vasquez, 28, of Providence, are both wanted on charges of larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy, according to police.

Vasquez is already in custody for an unrelated matter in Plymouth County, police said.

Police allege that on the afternoon of Oct. 16, Almonte entered Hannoush Jewelers on GAR Highway and asked to see a $31,000 necklace, then ran off with it and got into an awaiting car driven by Vasquez.

Anyone with information on Almonte’s whereabouts should call Swansea police at (508) 674-8464.