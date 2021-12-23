Police ID suspects in Attleboro gunfire, pursuit

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three Massachusetts men are expected to appear in court on Thursday on charges related to a shots-fired incident that ended with a crash in Attleboro.

Officials were notified of gunshots after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of James Street and were given a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects were later identified as Sauvens Desrosiers, 22, of Attleboro, Jean Alix Bastien, 19, of Dorchester, and Joseph Kepler, 20, of Mattapan.

A detective spotted the vehicle on South Avenue heading toward the I-95 on-ramp when the driver made an abrupt U-turn and sped off in the opposite direction.

The detective gave chase, and the pursuit ultimately ended when the suspects crashed into an SUV in County Square. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Desrosiers, Bastien and Kepler were all taken into custody. At this time, it’s unclear what charges they are facing.

Police said they found a firearm in the vehicle, which investigators believe was used in the incident on James Street.

Police Chief Kyle Heagney said this is the sixth incident they’ve responded to in the past month, which is something he claims the city has never seen before.

The incident remains under investigation.