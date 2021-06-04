Police ID suspect at large in New Bedford homicide, arrest woman connected to the case

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a New Bedford man earlier this week, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Cheyanne Miranda, 31, is charged with accessory to murder (after the fact). She was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to have any contact with anyone involved in the case.

In addition, the DA’s office has issued arrest warrant for Daquan Blanchard, 24, of Fall River, on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

Blanchard is accused of shooting and killing Adilson Neves, 36, Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who believes they know where Blanchard is or has any additional information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Bristol County District Attorney’s State Police Detective Unit at 508-993-2016 or the New Bedford Police Detectives Bureau at 508-991-6300 ext. 79519.