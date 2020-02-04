Police ID Norton woman killed in I-95 crash

Breaking News
Charges dropped against suspect in Pawtucket cold case murder
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a crash on I-95 in Mansfield early Sunday morning.

Sophia Barros, 34, of Norton, was found by troopers inside her vehicle around 4:45 a.m. after she hit a guardrail in the area of the Mansfield Rest Area, according to police.

Barros was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Barros was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

