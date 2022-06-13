FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that claimed the life of a North Providence man early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Amani Chambe.

Police said Chambe was driving down I-95 South in Foxboro when his car spun sideways and struck a guardrail.

Chambe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Chambe was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.