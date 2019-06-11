Police ID men killed in serious Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have now identified two men who were killed after a serious crash involving a passenger van on I-95 in Attleboro this past weekend.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the men were part of a tour group catering to Polish and Polish-American communities, all of whom were visiting the state.

The crash occurred on I-95 North Near Exit 3 Saturday when an Econline van carrying 11 people collided with a Toyota RAV 4. The collision caused both vehicles to cross the median and crash into the southbound lanes.

Police said during the crash, the van rolled over and all 11 people were ejected. Leslaw Mastej, 42, and Jaroslaw Nowak, 49, both of Poland, were killed in the crash.

The nine other passengers in the van suffered serious injuries, including the driver, a 62-year-old man from New Jersey. All were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said the tour company operating the van was Ampol, Inc. of Lawrenceville, New Jersey. According to police, the tour had picked up passengers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City to visit Massachusetts.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old Providence woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It’s unclear at this time the current condition of the victims or if there will be any charges filed.