HOPKINTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate a deadly drunk-driving crash on I-495.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as 72-year-old Samuel Ibikunle of Westborough.

Police said 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton was driving the wrong way on I-495 North when his van hit Ibikunle’s car head-on around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Ibikunle’s car was then rear-ended by a tractor-trailer driven by a 41-year-old Providence man, who police said was unable to stop in time.

Ibikunle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Arroyo was uncooperative at the scene and smelled of alcohol, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The Providence man was not hurt.

Arroyo appeared in court later on Wednesday on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

“He had three empty bottles of Smirnoff vodka nips, an unopened Smirnoff nip bottle, a hard iced tea can that was empty … these were in the passenger seat of that vehicle,” a prosecutor said in court. “[The] defendant was taken to hospital for evaluation where he continued to be belligerent with officers.”

Arroyo was held on $100,000 bail and ordered not to drive. The judge said if he can post bail, he’ll be put on house arrest with the possibility of still getting a ride to work.

Court records show Arroyo was also on probation for cases out of two different courts.

Police said additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.