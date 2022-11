WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.

Holdjer Decarvalho was driving down I-195 West just before Exit 16 when he crashed his car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Decarvalho’s car caught fire soon after the crash.

Decarvalho was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found inside the burning vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.