FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man who died after crashing his car in Freetown Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police confirm David Goncalo, of Fall River, was driving northbound on Route 24 when his car veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Goncalo was originally identified by police as a 34-year-old male, but it was later learned he is actually 49 years old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Goncalo to crash.