FOXBORO, Mass (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that killed and East Greenwich man last week.

The Massachusetts State Police identified the victim, 27-year-old Benjamin Galiatsatos, Monday afternoon.

Galiatsatos was driving on I-95 in Foxboro last Thursday when, for reasons unknown, his car went off the roadway and hit the guardrail before rolling over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.