Police ID man killed in Fall River rollover crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are continuing to investigate a highway crash in Fall River that killed a 45-year-old man.

Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim as Fall River resident Alexandre Delima.

The single-car crash occurred Wednesday night on Route 79 near the Route 24 split.

Police said Delima was traveling in the left lane when his vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees in the median before rolling over.

Delima was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

