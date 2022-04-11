ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to investigate a crash in Attleboro that left a Pawtucket man dead over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday by police as 31-year-old David Lusignan.

Police believe Lusignan was driving down Route 1 early Saturday morning when he swerved and crashed into a utility pole.

Lusignan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said Lusignan was the only person in the car at the time and no other cars were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.