ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police have identified the 55-year-old man who was killed in a single-car crash on Friday.

Officials were called to South Avenue (Route 123) around 5:20 p.m. and arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had hit a tree, police said, and bystanders had already pulled the passenger out.

The driver, identified as Terrance Elder, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a man in his mid-30s, was taken to the hospital with serious trauma injuries.

Elder was the owner of Triple Play Car Wash on Route 1 in Attleboro, police said.

“Yesterday evening, one of our beloved owners, Terrance, passed away in an automobile accident. He will be deeply missed by many. Thoughts and prayers for his family,” a post on the business’ Facebook page Saturday read.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.