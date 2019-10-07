Police ID man hit, killed by SUV on I-195

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV on I-195 in Seekonk last week.

Police identified the man on Monday as Peter Weaver, 56, of Cranston.

According to police, Weaver was walking eastbound in the left travel lane of I-195 West between Exits 1 and 2 when he was hit around 6:40 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time why Weaver was in the highway.

Police said the driver of the SUV stopped following the collision and cooperated with their investigation.