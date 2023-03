PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Plainville.

The victim was identified Thursday as 46-year-old William Murry.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said Murry was walking down Taunton Street when he was struck around 7 p.m. in the area of Shepard Street. He later died at the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, according to the DA’s office, and no charges have been filed at this time.