Police ID man, 31, killed in Uxbridge rollover crash

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Uxbridge over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday afternoon, which occurred on Route 146.

The investigation revealed the driver, identified as Robert Bilodeau, of Bellingham, lost control of his truck.

Police said Bilodeau’s truck drove off the road, hit a guardrail, then veered across all lanes of traffic. After that, police said the truck hit a jersey barrier and another guardrail before going airborne, rolling over and crashing down an embankment.

Police believe Bilodeau was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, only identified as a 35-year-old man from Millville, was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the truck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Bilodeau to lose control of his vehicle, though it remains under investigation.