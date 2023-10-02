LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office has released the name of the man accused of threatening police with a gun, which led to him being shot.

Timothy Hladik, 45, of Lakeville, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a threat to commit a crime.

Police said Hladik was arraigned from his bed at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Monday.

A judge ruled for him to be held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

The investigation into the police-involved shooting is ongoing.

The incident happened Friday when Hladik allegedly approached a Lakeville officer with a gun and refused to comply when ordered to drop the weapon. An off-duty Massachusetts State Trooper stepped in to help, but the suspect still did not comply, according to police, and the confrontation ended with both officers firing their weapons.