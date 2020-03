BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Fall River man has died after crashing his sedan off of I-93 South in Dorchester over the weekend, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said Joseph Lambright, 45, was driving Sunday morning when his vehicle veered off the road and over the guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.