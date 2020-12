SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who was pronounced dead following a rollover crash on I-195 Thursday has been identified as Paul Sardinha, 67.

The crash took place around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Exit 4 in Somerset.

Massachusetts State Police say they’re still investigating what caused Sardinha’s SUV to leave the highway and roll over.

Sardinha was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police, and no other vehicles were involved.