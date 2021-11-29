Police ID East Providence man killed in Thanksgiving crash

SE Mass

by: Leah Crowley,

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are continuing to investigate a crash in Mansfield that killed an East Providence man early Thanksgiving morning.

Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Monday as 39-year-old Valdemeiro Teixeira.

Police said Teixeira was driving down I-495 South around 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Teixeira was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It’s unclear at this time what caused Teixeira’s vehicle to leave the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police said the incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

