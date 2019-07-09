DA’s office IDs couple killed in Plainville crash

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Norfolk District Attorney’s office now confirms the two people killed in a serious crash in Plainville Monday afternoon were a husband and wife from Florida.

Spokesman David Taub said Ralph Lanciano, 86, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital following the crash on Taunton Street but did not survive his injuries. His wife – Josephine McAllister-Lanciano, 93 – was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. However, she too died.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, the couple’s car collided with a work van on Taunton Street. The driver of that van was treated and released at Rhode Island Hospital, Taub said.

The crash remains under investigation by Plainville Police Department and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the Massachusetts State Police.

Taub said Plainville police confirmed there are no charges at this point of the investigation.