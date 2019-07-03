Freetown official charged with stealing, selling town-owned vehicles

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men including a Freetown official are accused of stealing a pair of town-owned vehicles and selling them for cash.

Charles J. Macomber, 54, and Wayne S. Morse, 28, are both facing criminal charges in connection with the investigation that began when the vehicles were reported stolen in mid-April, according to Freetown police.

Macomber is the town’s highway surveyor, police said, but he had no legal authority to sell the military-style Humvees, which were being stored at the highway department.

Police allege Macomber instructed the buyer to remove the vehicles from the lot after the department’s business hours and Morse assisted the buyer in doing so before selling one of them for $8,000.

Morse is also accused of misleading a Freetown detective during the investigation by concealing one of the stolen Humvees, according to police. The detective later recovered one of the vehicles at a Raynham business.

Police also allege Macomber offered to sell two additional town-owned vehicles to the same buyer. He faces two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny over $1,200, and one count of embezzlement by a public officer.

Macomber received a summons to appear in court for arraignment later this month, police said.

Morse, of Lakeville, was charged with concealing a stolen vehicle and misleading a police investigation.