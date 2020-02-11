Police ID Brockton man killed in Wareham I-495 crash

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on I-495 in Wareham late Monday night.

Troopers found Ajani Mitchell, 19, of Brockton, trapped inside his vehicle, which had rolled over, around 10 p.m., according to police.

Mitchell was transported to Tobey Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Mitchell was driving on I-495 northbound when, for reasons still unknown, his car left the roadway and rolled over into the woods.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mitchell was the only person inside of the car at the time. The cause remains under investigation.