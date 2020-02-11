Breaking News
Sentenced: EG woman who defrauded friends, family gets 8 years

Police ID Brockton man killed in Wareham I-495 crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on I-495 in Wareham late Monday night.

Troopers found Ajani Mitchell, 19, of Brockton, trapped inside his vehicle, which had rolled over, around 10 p.m., according to police.

Mitchell was transported to Tobey Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Mitchell was driving on I-495 northbound when, for reasons still unknown, his car left the roadway and rolled over into the woods.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mitchell was the only person inside of the car at the time. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com